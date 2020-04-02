The Delaware Transit Corporation, operating as DART First State, announced that, beginning April 2, DART will limit the number of passengers allowed on each bus at any given time, based on bus seating capacity.

Passenger boardings will be through the rear door with fares waived riders needing boarding assistance will be allowed to continue boarding through the front door.

In order to accommodate riders, DART will operate additional timing buses, as well as have additional operators on standby.

DART encourages those who are feeling sick not to visit public facilities and avoid public transportation.

For more on Delaware’s response to the coronavirus, visit de.gov/coronavirus.