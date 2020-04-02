Candidate for commissioner in the First District which includes the Smyrna-Clayton area

Doug Chervenak has announced his candidacy as a Republican for Kent County Levy Court commissioner in the First District.

He started his career as a volunteer physician serving the underprivileged and under-served population in Appalachia, then served as an assistant professor at the Penn State College of Medicine.

He moved to Smyrna in 1989 and opened a successful family practice. He ran for Smyrna Town Council and was the vice mayor, serving from 2006 through 2009.

Chervenak said he believes Kent County faces challenges, with tremendous growth that could negatively impact our quality of life. County residents should see their lives improve and experience opportunities for a future that make the county a great place to live for their lifetimes, he said.

“With the support of the community and my experience, we can address these issues and make great strides to preserve and improve the quality of our lives here in Kent County,” Chervenak said.

For more, email Friendsfordougchervenak@gmail.com or see Facebook @ Friends for doug chervenak.