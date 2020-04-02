Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, unveiled on April 1 new resource pages to help Delaware families, workers and small businesses learn about relief available to them as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act, the latest coronavirus relief package Congress passed March 27.

In total, the CARES Act allocates nearly $2 trillion to provide relief for hard-working Americans who currently find themselves in dire situations through no fault of their own. The package includes $1.25 billion in cash grants for the state of Delaware, in addition to millions of dollars in funding for hospitals, unemployment insurance, Medicaid and education programs.

Documents answering frequently asked questions about what is included in the CARES Act, with regard to relief for small businesses and nonprofits, cash payments for individuals and families and access to new unemployment benefits, are available on Caper’s website, carper.senate.gov.

Delawareans with questions about any of these topics are encouraged to visit the links above; for additional information or questions and specific situations, call Carper’s office at 573-6291 or by filling out the form at bit.ly/2UVUrF8.

“The coronavirus outbreak has put many Delaware families, workers and small businesses in dire straits that they never imagined,” said Carper. “It’s why I worked alongside Sen. [Chris] Coons and Rep. [Lisa] Blunt Rochester to ensure that the CARES Act — the latest coronavirus federal relief package passed by Congress — puts them first. Under the new law, loans and federal grants will be available for small businesses in Delaware and across the country to help owners pay their employees, their bills and pre-existing loans. Cash payments and expanded unemployment benefits will also be available for many Delawareans, including families with children, to ensure that we get money into the pockets of those who need it most right now.”

“But even with all of the beneficial provisions included in this new law, I appreciate that it can be difficult and time-consuming to search through federal websites looking for answers or figuring out how help will get to you and your family,” continued Carper. “That’s why, today, I’m unveiling new resources on my website to ensure Delawareans have the information that they need right at their fingertips. My office and all the members of my team want to make sure assistance is accessible to all those who need it, and we will continue working around the clock to make sure that Delawareans get the help they need quickly.”