There are many ways that the travel industry can tap into federal assistance through the CARES Act, according to a March 30 press release from the Delaware Tourism Office. The U.S. Travel Association’s guide to CARES Act eligibility is available at bit.ly/2QX8Ksc.

Learn what different parts of the CARES Act mean for businesses with:

— Small Business Administration Business Interruption Loans: bit.ly/2QZBa4J

— Small Business Administration Coronavirus Economic Injury Disaster Loans: bit.ly/2UP9mBc

— Small Business Administration Express Loans: bit.ly/2UM3994

— Emergency Stabilization Fund: bit.ly/2WWST0p

— Small Business Administration Debt Relief for New and Existing Loans: bit.ly/2WT8vlE

— Economic Relief for Airports and Tourism and Delay on REAL ID Enforcement: bit.ly/2yp1jUb

— Business Tax Provisions: bit.ly/3dOQviv

At 8 a.m. March 30, Gov. John Carney’s seventh modification to the Delaware State of Emergency went into effect. This modification requires all out-of-state travelers to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Delaware. The travel restrictions that went into effect at 8 a.m. March 30 applies to those entering Delaware for a longer-term visit.

The restrictions do not apply to the following:

— Out-of-state workers who commute into Delaware to work at a business deemed essential, although those workers are to work from home when possible and permitted by an employer.

— Delawareans commuting to an out-of-state employer.

— People who come into Delaware to shop, subject to other restrictions on essential and nonessential activities.

— Travelers who are passing through Delaware on their way elsewhere.

— Delawareans returning from out-of-state after being out-of-state to care for members of their family.

Read more at bit.ly/3bG7jpK.

Financial assistance is being provided to small businesses through Delaware’s Hospitality Emergency Loan Program. Remember to submit complete applications to business_finance@delaware.gov to receive assistance through HELP. FAQs that will assist in completing the application are available at bit.ly/2UOBiVH.

As the situation continues to evolve, keep the Delaware Tourism Office informed of any changes or cancellations using the online form.

For more, visit visitdelaware.com.