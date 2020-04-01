The Fowler Beach area of Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, which includes the bay beach, dunes and back-barrier portions, closed April 1 for the benefit of federally and state-protected beachnesting and migratory shorebirds, including red knot, piping plovers, oystercatchers, least terns and others.

The updated closure includes any previously allowed access to Fowler Beach via the water’s edge. Access is prohibited, and area closures are subject to change and/or modification at any time.

Access to Fowler Beach will reopen Sept. 1 for full use by wildlife-dependent visitors.

Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge is located at 11978 Turkle Pond Road, Milton.

For more, call 684-8419 or visit fws.gov/refuge/prime_hook.