Instruction to begin April 20

The Indian River School District will implement a remote learning plan for students in grades pre-K through 12 beginning Monday, April 20.

Instruction will be delivered through a variety of platforms while schools remain closed. All Delaware shools are closed through May 15 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Indian River school administrators and staff will be holding remote meetings over the next few weeks to review curriculum and the various methods of instructional delivery available. Students should continue to work on the instructional activities located on the IRSD website through April 19.

Once the district begins remote learning sessions, parents can expect the following types of activities:

Communication via phone, email and/or other platforms

Online and hard-copy lessons

Weekly assignments

Projects

Video lessons

Additional learning experiences

The work will not be graded, but the district believes the remote learning plan will provide the necessary instruction to ensure each child is ready to move on to the next grade level.

Details of the remote learning plan will be communicated to parents in the coming weeks. Once the plan is implemented, parents are strongly encouraged to dedicate appropriate time to learning each day, check appropriate online platforms for information on classes, assignments and resources, participate with their child if possible, provide a conducive learning environment for their child and contact their child’s teacher(s) if they encounter any difficulties.

Parents who do not have the ability to participate electronically may pick up hard copies of lessons and assignments from the bins outside of their child’s school every Monday, beginning April 20.

Teachers will be contacting parents and students beginning April 1 regarding the availability of technology and internet access in their homes. This information will help the district in designing and implementing the last phase of the plan before it’s rolled out to students on April 20.

Please note that a call from your child’s teacher may appear as “Blocked Number” on your Caller ID. If you are not contacted by your child’s teacher in the next few days, please call the school between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Throughout the implementation of the remote learning plan, the district will continue to offer counseling and mental health support to students through the IRSD Special Services Support Hotline at (302) 604-2121.

The closing of public schools through May 15 will also require the district to revise its school calendar. The third marking period is now complete and teachers have received instructions for submitting final grades. Report cards will be posted on the district’s Home Access Center on April 16.

The Indian River Board of Education will soon announce changes to the dates for the last senior day, the last day for students in grades pre-K through 12 and graduation ceremonies for Indian River High School, Sussex Central High School and the Howard T. Ennis School. Once approved, these dates will be communicated to parents.