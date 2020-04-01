Hand sanitizer, masks and other medical supplies will be collected April 1-4 at Xbos Family Fun Center, 465 W. Glenwood Ave., from noon to 6 p.m.
The Donate Delaware initiative is collecting donations in Smyrna for first responders and hospitals.
The collection will run from April 1-4 at Xbos Family Fun Center, 465 W. Glenwood Ave., from noon to 6 p.m.
Supplies needed are:
Unused protective masks, especially N95 masks;
Protective suits and medical scrubs;
Goggles, safety glasses and face shields;
Cleaning and sterilizing solutions and wipes:
Hand sanitizers;
Disposable stethoscopes.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Volunteers are needed to help at collection site to accept donations from the community at a safe distance.
Volunteers are encouraged to sign up with people you have been sheltering in place with.
To sign up or for more information, see DonateDelaware.org or call (302) 750-1998