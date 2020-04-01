Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, both D-Delaware, joined a group of 41 senators calling for the Treasury Department and Social Security Administration to ensure that all Social Security beneficiaries will automatically receive the direct assistance included in the CARES Act without having to file tax returns.

While the CARES Act that the president signed into law ensured the Treasury Department had the authority to send automatic direct cash assistance to Social Security beneficiaries regardless of whether they file taxes or not, the Internal Revenue Service released contradictory guidance earlier this week stating that Social Security beneficiaries would need to file tax returns in order to receive direct payments.

“This [IRS] filing requirement would place a significant burden on retired seniors and individuals who experience disabilities, especially given the current unavailability of tax filing assistance from Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs during the COVID-19 crisis,” wrote the senators. “We strongly urge you to ensure that economic stimulus payments are automatically sent to vulnerable seniors and individuals who experience disabilities, without these individuals needing to file a tax return.”

Read the full letter at bit.ly/2R2CaoG.