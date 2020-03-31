Carney orders screening for certain buildings and "essential" child care

Gov. John Carney has added to his State of Emergency declaration to establish child care for essential workers and require the screening of people entering “high-risk” state buildings and essential businesses.

• Starting April 6 until the State of Emergency is lifted, child care may only be provided by child care centers and child care homes that have been designated as “Emergency Child Care Sites” by the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families. All other child care facilities must close.

Child care providers and caregivers should check a new state web page for information on how to apply to be an emergency child care site, what the requirements are, and how to certify essential personnel status and temporarily enroll children. Interested providers must submit an emergency child care site application online by April 3.

“We are doing everything we can to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases that could overwhelm our hospital system,” Carney said.

The order also allows DSCYF to create a process by which families can enroll their children in designated emergency child care if their current child care facility temporarily closes.

• State buildings and essential businesses that Delaware’s Public Health Authority deems high-risk shall screen every employee, visitor and member of the public upon entering.

Delaware’s Public Health Authority shall develop and publicly post the screening tool to be used by high-risk essential businesses.



