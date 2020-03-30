The distillery in Smyrna is making hand sanitizer for first responders

Painted Stave Distilling in Smyrna started producing hand sanitizer March 21 and made 300 gallons the first week. They expect to make 800 gallons the following week.

The distillery is making gallon-sized jugs that can go into spray bottles for organizations like police departments, fire departments and medical services. As of now, they do not have the capacity to release it to the general public, said co-owner Mike Rasmussen in a Facebook video.

“Right now we’re focusing on getting this out to first responders, law enforcement, the medical community, folks who are on the front lines and interacting with a lot of [people],” he said.

Smyrna residents had an opportunity to get a free 4-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer March 26 when Painted Stave partnered with the Smyrna Police Department. The distillery filled 2,200 bottles and police distributed one per household. To encourage social distancing, only two people were allowed in the department’s lobby at a time.

“If we can do more of that in the future, we certainly will,” Rasmussen said.

He explained in the video that it is normally illegal for distilleries to produce hand sanitizer. Regulatory agencies have made an exception due to the coronavirus crisis, but the distilleries can only make sanitizer with a specific formula from the World Health Organization.

The formula is ethanol (which must be distilled to at least 95% alcohol), water, hydrogen peroxide and glycerol. “There can’t be anything else in this,” Rasmussen said.

While prices of these raw materials haven’t gone up, he said the delivery time has increased. What used to take four to five days, is now arriving in one to two weeks, he said.

Any organization that needs the sanitizer can email mike@paintedstave.com. They are selling the gallons for $35, which covers the cost of production. “We’re not trying to make money off this, we’re trying to get it out to people who need it,” Rasmussen said.

For more, visit Painted Stave on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PaintedStave.