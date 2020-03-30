In accordance with the Nov. 6, 2019 consent order focused on building capacity to meet the needs of all students in their home schools, the Indian River School District is forming a Community Advisory Board that will address various matters, including academic and behavioral interventions for all district students and inclusive practices.

The board will consist of various community stakeholders who will meet on a schedule to be determined with IRSD representatives and consult with the court-appointed special master.

Those interested in serving on the board should contact Director of Special Education Judith Brittingham at judith.brittingham@irsd.k12.de.us.

View the G.W. Carver consent order at irsd.net/consentorder.