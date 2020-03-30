Virtual town hall tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Councilman Ralph Taylor Jr., 2nd District, and Councilman David Anderson, 4th District, will host a virtual town hall Monday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed on their Facebook pages: www.facebook.com/DavidAndersonforDover or www.facebook.com/RalphTaylorCommunityServant.

Council President Bill Hare, 2nd District, and Councilman Roy Sudler Jr., 4th District, will be there. Anderson said Mayor Robin Christiansen is likely to join.

The community can leave comments, and the council members will respond as the questions come in. Anderson said the main goal is to hear citizen’s concerns about the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“From my perspective, we want to let the people know that the government is still working. Just because the elected representatives haven’t been able to meet, we’re still representing them,” he said.

All city council meetings have been canceled for now, but council members expect to meet via teleconference in April. They will discuss this more during the town hall.

Anderson will give a rundown of the changes in city services, including those prompted by community concerns like sanitation downtown.

The city has added two portable bathrooms with hand washing capabilities, one off Division Street near Hopes and Dreams and one near the transit center downtown. When most of the buildings closed, the city’s almost 300 homeless lost access to public restrooms, Anderson explained.

“Things were starting to deteriorate downtown,” he said. “The city is working to stay responsive to the change in need.”

Taylor said his main focus will be on safety and improving communication with the community. After testing the Facebook Live town hall March 30, he hopes to continue using it for Council Committee of the Whole meetings.

“I’ve been waiting patiently for the city to be able to have some kind of electronic communication for everyone to be able to use,” he said. “When leadership is silent, people form their own narrative, [and] that’s when things go wrong.”