Former Delaware State Police Troop 7, Rehoboth Beach Convention Center considered in Sussex

The Delaware National Guard has surveyed sites in all three counties that could potentially be used for hospital overflow.

The Guard, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency and the Philadelphia district U.S. Army Corps of Engineers toured facilities March 26 that could be used for stable, non-COVID-19 patients to reduce any surge burden on hospitals.

"What we're trying to do is, as hospitals are dealing with COVID-19 infected patients, we're making sure we have facilities for patients that still need care, but are free from infection," said Capt. Joseph Kupina, a Delaware National Guard medical officer. "We're working with the Army Corps of Engineers, determining what they can provide and if we are able to meet medical requirements."

Such facilities would allow hospital staff to focus on the most critically ill patients.

While the Delaware Emergency Management Agency is the lead agency in the state's response efforts, the Guard and Army Corps of Engineers have subject matter experts with decades of experience from the civilian sector.

"I've spent my entire career in public health and the Army Public Health Center," said Kupina. "It's nice to know I can utilize all of my expertise to support this mission and make sure the medical needs of Delaware citizens are taken care of."

Sites surveyed included:

76ers Fieldhouse, 401 Garasches Lane, Wilmington Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison Street, Wilmington A.I duPont Administrative and Research Building, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington University of Delaware Field House, 621 South College Avenue, Newark Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Avenue, Dover Kent County Recreation Center, 1683 New Burton Road, Dover Former Milford Memorial Hospital, 21 West Clarke Avenue, Milford Former Delaware State Police Troop 7, 18006 Coastal Highway, Lewes Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach

None have been chosen at this time.