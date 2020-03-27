Employee memo requires certain staff use masks for one week

Bayhealth, the largest healthcare group in Kent and Sussex counties, has implemented a new face mask policy in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

On or before Friday, March 27, Bayhealth issued an “expanded guidance for the use of face masks” memo to staff who are in or enter a department that provides patient care.

“Delaware has seen a significant increase on COVID-19 cases, with evidence of community spread. Out of an abundance of caution, Bayhealth is changing face mask personal protective equipment strategies for staff that enter a department that provides patient care,” the memo states.

Staff will now be provided a mask and brown paper bag at the beginning of Friday shifts or the next scheduled shift. They are expected to use that mask for seven days unless it becomes wet, soiled or exposed to a known COVID-19 positive patient.

Staff with long hair are being ask pull their hair back in order to prevent touching their face and for a better mask fit. They are also being told not to wear the mask improperly or on their chin in order to decrease the risk of contamination, and to limit removal of the mask to while eating only.

Masks are to be stored in the brown paper bag at the end of shifts.

Other Delaware medical groups, like Beebe Healthcare and Christiana Care, have issued public requests for donations of supplies. According to Pamela Marecki, of Bayhealth Marketing and Communications, Bayhealth is creating a “comprehensive plan” that they will soon share with the public.

Bayhealth is accepting monetary donations to aid in the coronavirus pandemic. Donations can be made here.