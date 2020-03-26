The Delaware Office of Highway Safety’s Child Passenger Fitting Stations, located in all three Delaware’s counties, have been closed until further notice, in accordance with Gov. John Carney's order for all nonessential businesses to close by 8 a.m. March 24 and for all Delawareans to stay at home.

“The Delaware Office of Highway Safety’s Child Passenger Safety program will continue to be a resource for caregivers via phone and email,” Sarah Cattie Delaware Office of Highway Safety, occupant protection program manager. “In the interest of making sure that everyone is safe, we’ve decided to temporarily close the fitting stations until further notice as a proactive measure for our customers and staff against COVID-19.”

OHS will continue to provide education and resources for child passenger safety to parents and caregivers through the fitting station coordinators and the OHS Child Passenger Safety website: ohs.delaware.gov/carseat.shtml. Additional educational resources, such as graphics and videos, can be found at nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats.

The fitting station coordinators are available for questions and assistance via email and phone to help residents ensure they are following the law and best practices when it comes to car seats and booster seats for children. Contact a local fitting station coordinator with questions. In New Castle County, CPS Fitting Station Coordinator Shawn Rowe, at shawn.rohe@delaware.gov, 434-3234 office, 256-1123 mobile; in Kent and Sussex counties, CPS Fitting Station Coordinator Aubrey Klick, at aubrey.klick@delaware.gov, 387-2324 office, 744-2749 mobile.