52-year-old Harry D. Johnson Jr., of Milton, charged

Delaware State Police arrested two people on drug charges after a traffic stop in Milton.

Around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, a trooper in the area of Harbeson and Cool Spring Roads stopped a gray Toyota Tundra due to traffic violations. The trooper detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the driver's window of the vehicle. The driver was identified as 52-year-old Harry D. Johnson Jr., of Milton. There was also a 48-year-old female passenger from Harbeson.

Both occupants were removed and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Police found about 0.57 grams of methamphetamine, 0.67 grams of hash, 13.46 grams of marijuana and over $2,300 in suspected drug proceeds.

Johnson was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, third-degree conspiracy, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges. He was later released on $13,200 unsecured bond.

The female passenger was charged with misdemeanor offenses and released on $2,000 unsecured bond.