42-year-old Lamont A. Hazzard, of Lincoln, charged

Delaware State Police have arrested a Lincoln man on drug charges.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, March 25, at 5:35 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the Royal Farms at 30983 Sussex Highway, in Laurel. A man was driving around the building in circles continuously in a silver Lexus, but left before police arrived.

A trooper later observed the Lexus parked in the parking lot of the Lakeside Inn, at 30931 Sussex Highway in Laurel. Standing next to the driver’s side door was 42-year-old Lamont A. Hazzard, who matched the description of the driver. Upon contact with him, troopers detected an odor of alcohol. A search of him and the vehicle found 10.46 grams of methamphetamine, 0.196 grams of heroin, four lorazepam pills and drug paraphernalia.

Hazzard was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released on $30,800 unsecured bond.