A new schedule will start Monday, March 30

Starting Monday, March 30, the Caesar Rodney School District's Child Nutrition Department is modifying its meal schedule to help reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. Meals can be picked up on Mondays and Thursdays. On Mondays, families will receive three breakfast and three lunch meals. On Thursdays, families will receive four breakfast and four lunch meals.

Meals will be provided to all students of the Caesar Rodney School District and/or any children 18 years of age or younger without charge. The district asks that everyone practices social distancing when they come to accept the meals.

Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This comes after Gov. John Carney announced that public schools would be closed through May 15.

New schedule March 30 until further notice

W. Reily Brown Elementary, 11–11:30 a.m. Brecknock County Park, 11:40–12:10 p.m. Dover Air Base Park, noon–12:30 p.m. Allen Frear Elementary, 12:30 p.m.–1 p.m Lakeland Mobile Home Park: 11:30 a.m. - noon Willow Tree Mobile Home Park: 11:30 a.m. - noon Dills Auction House: 11:30 a.m. - noon

Current schedule through Friday, March 27

W. Reily Brown Elementary, 8–8:30 a.m. and 11–11:30 a.m. Brecknock County Park, 8:40–9:10 a.m. and 11:40–12:10 p.m. Dover Air Base Park, 9–9:30 a.m. and noon–12:30 p.m. Allen Frear Elementary, 9:30–10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.–1 p.m Lakeland Mobile Home Park: 11:30 a.m. - noon Willow Tree Mobile Home Park: 11:30 a.m. - noon Dills Auction House: 11:30 a.m. - noon