Firefly isn't going down this year, thanks to coronavirus.

Firefly announced Tuesday March 24 its summer festival is canceled, via a post on its Facebook page this afternoon.

In the Facebook post the organizers stated ticket holders who purchased tickets through the official ticket provider, Elevate, will receive a full refund, or the option to transfer tickets to the 2021 festival.

According to the post, festivalgoers will receive an email outlining the refund and transfer process by Friday, March 27, 2020. If you don’t receive an email or have any questions, contact Festival Ticketing Support by emailing support@festivalticketing.com. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., MST (Arizona Time).

“At the direction of state and local authorities and federal guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are saddened to confirm the cancellation of Firefly Music Festival 2020,” according to Firefly’s Facebook statement. “We take the safety and health of our fans, staff and community seriously and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”