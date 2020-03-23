The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the bridge over Middle Run Tributary on Paper Mill Road, between Polly Drummond Hill Road and Possum Park Road, Newark, from 8 p.m. April 9 to 6 a.m. April 20.

In order to place the box culvert across the roadway, Paper Mill Road will be closed to motorists. A precast concrete box culvert will be constructed adjacent to the existing pipe arch and tie into the existing trail. Additional work also involves the placement of riprap to prevent further erosion and replacement of drainage.

Motorists traveling east on Paper Mill Road will be detoured right onto Possum Park Road, then make a left onto Capitol Trail Road, and finally a left onto Polly Drummond Hill Road.

Motorists traveling west of Paper Mill Road will be detoured left onto Polly Drummond Hill Road, then a right onto Capitol Trail Road, and then a right onto Possum Park Road.

Detour signage will be posted.

After the culvert is installed, Paper Mill Road will have lane shifts until the project is completed in October.