Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, called on March 22 for the inclusion of an amendment in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to increase the bill’s $300 limit on a new, expanded charitable giving deduction for the remainder of 2020.

The amendment would allow individuals to deduct up to $4,000 in charitable contributions and couples up to $8,000.

“In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, charities and nonprofits are facing extraordinary challenges,” said Coons. “These organizations are being relied on to address needs in our communities like hunger, illness and child care, with dwindling resources and a payroll to maintain. A federal response I am proud to support is ensuring that every American taxpayer is encouraged to support our nation’s charities, by giving them access to the charitable deduction. This simple, straightforward change to the tax code would mobilize the goodwill of all Americans as we collectively strive to overcome this pandemic.”

The amendment was also cosponsored by Sens. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma; Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota; Tim Scott, R-South Carolina; Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire; and Mike Lee, R-Utah.