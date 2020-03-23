Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors saluted sales associates in the Hockessin-Pike Creek Home Marketing Center for being the office leaders for the month of February.

Jeff Bollinger was recognized for listings, volume and units. Licensed in Delaware and Pennsylvania since 1986, he is a recipient of the Chairman's Circle Award. Bollinger resides in Hockessin.

The Jason Duncan Team was recognized for listings, volume and units. Licensed in Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland since 2016, Duncan is a recipient of the Chairman's Circle Award. Duncan resides in Newark and is a lifelong resident of Delaware.