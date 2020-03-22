The victim was treated for his wound, police say

The Delaware State Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early March 21 on South State Street in Dover.

A Dover man, 35, was walking along South State Street in the area of Lebanon Road, after leaving the Royal Farms at 1:42 a.m.. He was approached by a man who began yelling at him. The suspect then stabbed the victim in the upper torso with an unknown object and ran away. The victim was treated at Bayhealth Kent Campus for a single stab wound to his upper torso.

The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a dark shirt, light colored pants and a dark colored hat.

No surveillance images are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper M. Keane at Troop 3 by calling 302-697-4454.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.