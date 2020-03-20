Though the YMCA of Delaware’s doors have closed temporarily, starting March 17, community members were given access to Virtual Y, a new online community designed to help participants stay connected and keep their families strong and active even when they can’t visit the Y.

The free, on-demand programs are available at ymcade.org and include popular group exercise classes like boot camp, barre, yoga and low-impact programs. The Y plans to release more exercise classes for adults as well as youth activities and classes throughout March and April.

“For 175 years, the Y has been here for our communities in times of crisis, and this is no different,” said YMCA of Delaware CEO Deborah Bagatta-Bowles. “We are working diligently on plans and partnerships to provide needed programs and services to Delawareans. Virtual Y is the first of several initiatives to be launched. We’re excited to offer the same quality experience our members know and love but in a digital format, maintaining our mission to strengthen our communities during this challenging time.”

The Virtual Y site is designed to help individual exercisers and families engage with the YMCA from the comfort of their own homes. More than a dozen classes for all fitness levels are available with more to be released in the coming weeks. Additionally, all Delaware YMCA locations will continue to share live workouts, fitness challenges, youth classes, educational resources and more on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

For more, visit ymcade.org.