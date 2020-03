Curtis L. Allen, a 64-year-old inmate housed at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, died March 17 in the infirmary following a terminal illness related to cancer.

Allen, of Wilmington, has been incarcerated since May 2003 serving a life sentence plus 20 years for rape in the first degree; two counts of rape second degree; and robber first degree.

Kent County Emergency Medical Services pronounced Allen dead at 8:44 p.m. and his body was released to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science.