UPDATE: Employee illness unrelated to virus, building reopened

UPDATE

4:15 p.m., March 20

The employee has "been determined not to have COVID-19. The symptoms displayed at Family Court were due to an unrelated health condition. The precautionary measures that were put into place are now being lifted."

Original Story

This morning, March 20, a court employee fell ill at the Family Court building in Georgetown with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The employee was at the security checkpoint and was transported by ambulance from the courthouse to a medical facility.

The results of a test were not immediately available; however, out of an abundance of caution, court officials are proceeding as though it was a case of COVID-19.

The Administrative Office of the Courts immediately contacted the Delaware Division of Public Health and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency and implemented recommended precautionary measures. The Family Court building was immediately cleared, all court calendars were suspended, and employees were sent home. The Georgetown Family Court Courthouse is now closed for cleaning and decontamination procedures.

The courthouse is expected to reopen once decontamination measures have been completed. All employees who were in contact with the individual will remain on self-quarantine for at least 14 days or until test results are returned indicating that this was not a case of COVID- 19.

Individuals who were in close contact with the employee – which is defined as being within 6 feet for 10 or more minutes – have been contacted and provided with instructions to limit their social interactions outside of the home and self-monitor for symptoms.

For the latest information about the Delaware Judiciary’s response to COVID-19, please visit https://courts.delaware.gov/aoc/covid-19

For more information please contact: Deputy State Court Administrator Elmer Setting (302) 255-0092 or Elmer.Setting@delaware.gov



