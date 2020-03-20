Sussex Academy announced on March 19 that Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting and the State Board of Education approved Sussex Academy’s charter modification request to add an elementary school beginning with the 2020-21 school year.

Sussex Academy Elementary School will open its doors in August on the current Jefferson School campus, 22051 Wilson Road, Georgetown, with 160 students.

Sussex Academy Elementary School will be a public charter, tuition free elementary school for students in Kindergarten through fifth grade. All students seeking enrollment, including incoming Kindergarten students, must submit an enrollment application. A DOE Standard School Choice application should accompany the enrollment application.

Should the number of applicants received exceed the number of seats available at one or more grade levels, a lottery will be held April 20. Applications can be completed beginning March 20 at schoolchoicede.org/apply/sussexacademy.

Students will be held to the same academic and behavior expectations of current students. Student services, including transportation, school lunch, activity fees, etc., will mirror current Sussex Academy practices. Sussex Academy Elementary School students will be required to wear uniforms.

Consistent with the mission of Sussex Academy, the school will foster academic achievement and social responsibility in a small-school setting. At maximum capacity, the school will enroll 240 students. Campus resources will allow for a unique Environmental Science program and the school’s Spanish Literacy program will provide all students the opportunity to learn Spanish in conjunction with the language arts curriculum.

For more, email gina.derrickson@saas.k12.de.us.