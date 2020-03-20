The U.S. Small Business Association announced SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small businesses affected by the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

These are working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private, nonprofit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period.

For applications and more information, visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela, call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.