The district will stream the meeting on its website at 6:30 p.m.

The Appoquinimink Board of Education will hold a special online meeting March 25 at 6:30 p.m.

The purpose will be for the Superintendent to brief the board on the current status of the COVID-19 virus as it affects the school district’s operations and school calendar for the remainder of the year.

It is intended to be informational only, and they do not anticipate voting on any issues.

The meeting will be streamed at apposchooldistrict.com. Those without internet access can dial a phone number to listen. The district will provide a number when available.

All members of the public are invited to observe.