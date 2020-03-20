Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt. 10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.

Dennis Ho of Dover passed away, March 16, 2020 at the age of 75.

Mr. Ho was born February 16, 1945 in China to the late General Yee Ju Ho and Irene Hwang Ho. Early in his life the family fled to Brazil and in 1964 he moved to the United States, where he earned his BS in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech (Class of ’69).

Mr. Ho moved to Delaware and worked for Delaware Department of Transportation for 30 years where he retired as the Central District Engineer. After his retirement, he worked for Prince Georges County, MD as an Associate Director, for 10 additional years before fully retiring. Dennis enjoyed golf, cruising, watching the Hokies and Philadelphia sports, but especially spending time with his granddaughters, Julia and Kaitlyn.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susan Ho (Lin) of Dover; children, Stephanie Ho-Nicholson and her husband Kevin of Charlotte, NC and Dion Ho and his wife Kimberly of Freeland, MD; brothers, David Ho and his wife Jennifer of New York, NY and Eddie Ho and his wife Grace of Windermere, FL; sister, Daisy Hsu and her husband Carl of Landenburg, PA; grandchildren, Julia and Kaitlyn Ho; a nephew and many nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt. 10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to current circumstances.

