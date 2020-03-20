Delaware State University named Joel V. Coppadge, Class of 1981, as its 2020 Distinguished Alumnus.

Coppadge, a retired insurance executive and Wilmington resident, was honored during the recent abbreviated Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Basketball Tourney in Norfolk, Virginia. He was to have been honored along with other MEAC schools’ Distinguished Alumni during the March 12 semi-final phase of tourney, but prior to that scheduled recognition the conference decided to discontinue the tournament due to the COVID-19 concerns.

However, Delaware State University held a reception on that evening to honor Coppadge before departing Norfolk.

Coppadge.was a 1977-81 member of the Hornet’s men’s basketball team. Noted for his outstanding defensive play; he served as co-captain of the team during his senior year.

After graduation, Coppadge began a 39-year career in the insurance industry, in which he worked for a number companies, culminating with his retirement as the Vice President of Executive Medicaid Service Operations. Coppadge is currently co-owner and CEO of LuckyQ Solutions LLC.

Coppadge has a strong love for his alma mater and served as a volunteer for an alumni mentoring program. For several decades, he has also remained connected to Hornet Athletics as a season ticket holder during the basketball and football seasons.

The Joel and Arlene Coppadge Endowed Scholarship Fund was established in the fall of 2017 to benefit matriculating students at Delaware State University. He is currently President of the University’s Alumni Men’s Basketball Affinity Group and an active member of the New Castle County Chapter of the Alumni Association. Coppadge also helped organize an Alumni Church Service during Homecoming 2019.