Many businesses are open for take-out and delivery
Restaurants, bakeries and bars make up the fabric of small towns. These businesses, many family-run, are facing hard times now that the governor’s orders have limited eateries to take-out and delivery service to curb the spread of coronavirus. Still, many business owners in the Dover area have shown heart and a positive spirit as they find ways to keep their doors open and support the community
Keith Litchford of Georgia Boy’s Bagels in Dover said he is taking things one day at a time. The bakery, which first opened in the Greentree shopping center in 2015, is taking carry-out orders and delivering to customers’ cars if they don’t feel comfortable coming inside.
“I’m thankful for every person that walks in this door or calls to place an order,” he said.
Beyond adapting to carry-out-only, Litchford and his family wanted to do more. After learning about the public school closures, the bakery started serving free take-out meals for students, announcing it on Facebook March 13. Since then, teachers and coaches have called to get food.
“That’s admirable to me, that a teacher [who] isn’t working right now would pick stuff up for their kids,” he said.
Two other Dover businesses, Sweets & Treats and The BnL, are offering free meals for kids during the school closures. The BnL encouraged parents to pay what they can, too.
“It occurred to us if some kids can’t eat, some parents cannot eat as well,” the restaurant wrote on their Facebook page. “We hope this can ease some of the pressure and keeping your family fed in this tough time. We will run this as long as we can afford to.”
Even with the reality of diminished business, owners are staying positive. At Vincenzo’s Italian Restaurant on Forrest Avenue, owner Vincenzo Maddalena is continuing his full menu with a limited staff. Some of the dining staff are pitching in as delivery drivers.
“We’re here doing the best we can do, and above all, we’re praying every day that this is going to be situated,” Maddalena said.
Anita Wheeler-Bezy, owner of La Baguette Bakery and Catering, is one of many offering curbside pick-up and delivery.
She said it’s important to come in and order if customers feel comfortable. “The more they come into our store and order take-out during this difficult time, the more likely we’re able to keep our employees employed,” she said.
As customers order from La Baguette online, by phone or in person, Wheeler-Bezy said the bakery appreciates the community’s support. “During all of this, we are still smiling and we’re still very happy to see every person that walks in the door,” she said.
Amidst all the uncertainty, Jamie Compton, owner of the Smyrna Diner, said she has built deeper relationships with the community. From sharing posts on Facebook to purchasing food to praying with the staff, she said she is grateful.
“We’re in this together. That’s the best part of it all, the amount of love and support,” she said. “And I feel like everything is going to be OK just because of that.”
True to its nostalgic vibe, the diner will launch a 1950s-style car hop service Friday, March 20. Waiters will meet customers in the parking lot, take their order and return with the food in a take-out box. It will be full car-side service.
Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Dover Partnership have developed a list of local restaurants. Email elytle@doverpost.com to add your restaurant, bakery or bar.
CENTRAL DELAWARE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Brick Works in Smyrna
Open for carry-out
11 a.m.-8 p.m.,
302-508-2523
Buffalo Wild Wings
Open for take-out
11 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday
302-346-9464
Capriotti’s, Route 10
Open for take-out
Call or order through order.capriottis.com for pick up or delivery
11 am-7 pm
302-698-3090
Chick Fil A, North Dover
Open for drive-thru
Mobile curbside available using CFAOne app
Delivery by DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub
Catering deliveries available
Order at Chick-Fil-A.com/NorthDover
Dolce Bakery & Coffee Shop
Open for take-out (call ahead)
Delivery by DoorDash
302-422-5760
Fordham & Dominion Brewery
Open for take-out
6 packs, cases, growlers & kegs
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. -4 p.m.
302-678-4810
Kitty Knight Restaurant in Georgetown
Open for curbside take-out
Free delivery within 10 miles with a minimum of $25 order
(410) 648-5200
La Baguette Bakery & Catering
Open for take-out and delivery
Order by phone or online at www.labaguetteDE.com.
Will bring items to your car upon request.
Monday-Friday: 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday: 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
302-741-0180
Mispillion River Brewing
Open for carry-out
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
302-491-6623
Mission BBQ
Open for take-out
Local free delivery, orders of $25 or more
Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
302-401-4506
Restaurant 55
Open for curbside and carry-out
Limited menu
Homemade desserts from Cool Springs
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
302-535-8102
Roma Italian Ristorante
Open for carry-out
Limited local delivery
2 p.m.-8 p.m.
302-678-1041
The House of Coffi
Reopening Friday, March 20, for curbside pickup and delivery.
302-270-1230
Vincenzo’s Italian Restaurant
Open for take-out and delivery
11 a.m.-8 p.m.
302-674-0966
DOWNTOWN DOVER PARTNERSHIP
Angelo’s
Open for carry-out
Delivery by Grubhub or DoorDash
11 a.m.-7 or 8 p.m.
302-678-9650
Cobblestone Café
Open for carry-out
Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Closed March 20
302-735-7874
Sweets & Treats
Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. for carry-out
Delivery starting this weekend
Free lunch for kids
Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
302-670-1380
Caribbean Cuisine
Open for take-out and delivery
Noon-7 p.m.
302-730-3770
Simaron Pizza and Steak Shop
Open for carry-out and delivery
10 a.m.-8 p.m.
302-736-1073
The BnL
Open for take-out, must call ahead
10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Kids eat free/Pay-what-you-can
Curbside service and limited menu
5% discount on Apple Pay or CASH App
302-922-2466
MORE RESTAURANTS, BAKERIES, BARS
Hall's Family Restaurant
Open for take-out, car-side delivery
6 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Closed Sundays
More info and specials on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/HallsFamilyRestaurant2020
302-697-7448