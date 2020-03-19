Many businesses are open for take-out and delivery

Restaurants, bakeries and bars make up the fabric of small towns. These businesses, many family-run, are facing hard times now that the governor’s orders have limited eateries to take-out and delivery service to curb the spread of coronavirus. Still, many business owners in the Dover area have shown heart and a positive spirit as they find ways to keep their doors open and support the community

Keith Litchford of Georgia Boy’s Bagels in Dover said he is taking things one day at a time. The bakery, which first opened in the Greentree shopping center in 2015, is taking carry-out orders and delivering to customers’ cars if they don’t feel comfortable coming inside.

“I’m thankful for every person that walks in this door or calls to place an order,” he said.

Beyond adapting to carry-out-only, Litchford and his family wanted to do more. After learning about the public school closures, the bakery started serving free take-out meals for students, announcing it on Facebook March 13. Since then, teachers and coaches have called to get food.

“That’s admirable to me, that a teacher [who] isn’t working right now would pick stuff up for their kids,” he said.

Two other Dover businesses, Sweets & Treats and The BnL, are offering free meals for kids during the school closures. The BnL encouraged parents to pay what they can, too.

“It occurred to us if some kids can’t eat, some parents cannot eat as well,” the restaurant wrote on their Facebook page. “We hope this can ease some of the pressure and keeping your family fed in this tough time. We will run this as long as we can afford to.”

Even with the reality of diminished business, owners are staying positive. At Vincenzo’s Italian Restaurant on Forrest Avenue, owner Vincenzo Maddalena is continuing his full menu with a limited staff. Some of the dining staff are pitching in as delivery drivers.

“We’re here doing the best we can do, and above all, we’re praying every day that this is going to be situated,” Maddalena said.

Anita Wheeler-Bezy, owner of La Baguette Bakery and Catering, is one of many offering curbside pick-up and delivery.

She said it’s important to come in and order if customers feel comfortable. “The more they come into our store and order take-out during this difficult time, the more likely we’re able to keep our employees employed,” she said.

As customers order from La Baguette online, by phone or in person, Wheeler-Bezy said the bakery appreciates the community’s support. “During all of this, we are still smiling and we’re still very happy to see every person that walks in the door,” she said.

Amidst all the uncertainty, Jamie Compton, owner of the Smyrna Diner, said she has built deeper relationships with the community. From sharing posts on Facebook to purchasing food to praying with the staff, she said she is grateful.

“We’re in this together. That’s the best part of it all, the amount of love and support,” she said. “And I feel like everything is going to be OK just because of that.”

True to its nostalgic vibe, the diner will launch a 1950s-style car hop service Friday, March 20. Waiters will meet customers in the parking lot, take their order and return with the food in a take-out box. It will be full car-side service.

Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Dover Partnership have developed a list of local restaurants. Email elytle@doverpost.com to add your restaurant, bakery or bar.

CENTRAL DELAWARE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Brick Works in Smyrna

Open for carry-out

11 a.m.-8 p.m.,

302-508-2523

Buffalo Wild Wings

Open for take-out

11 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday

302-346-9464

Capriotti’s, Route 10

Open for take-out

Call or order through order.capriottis.com for pick up or delivery

11 am-7 pm

302-698-3090

Chick Fil A, North Dover

Open for drive-thru

Mobile curbside available using CFAOne app

Delivery by DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub

Catering deliveries available

Order at Chick-Fil-A.com/NorthDover

Dolce Bakery & Coffee Shop

Open for take-out (call ahead)

Delivery by DoorDash

302-422-5760

Fordham & Dominion Brewery

Open for take-out

6 packs, cases, growlers & kegs

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. -4 p.m.

302-678-4810

Kitty Knight Restaurant in Georgetown

Open for curbside take-out

Free delivery within 10 miles with a minimum of $25 order

(410) 648-5200

La Baguette Bakery & Catering

Open for take-out and delivery

Order by phone or online at www.labaguetteDE.com.

Will bring items to your car upon request.

Monday-Friday: 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

302-741-0180

Mispillion River Brewing

Open for carry-out

3 p.m.-7 p.m.

302-491-6623

Mission BBQ

Open for take-out

Local free delivery, orders of $25 or more

Monday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

302-401-4506

Restaurant 55

Open for curbside and carry-out

Limited menu

Homemade desserts from Cool Springs

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

302-535-8102

Roma Italian Ristorante

Open for carry-out

Limited local delivery

2 p.m.-8 p.m.

302-678-1041

The House of Coffi

Reopening Friday, March 20, for curbside pickup and delivery.

302-270-1230

Vincenzo’s Italian Restaurant

Open for take-out and delivery

11 a.m.-8 p.m.

302-674-0966

DOWNTOWN DOVER PARTNERSHIP

Angelo’s

Open for carry-out

Delivery by Grubhub or DoorDash

11 a.m.-7 or 8 p.m.

302-678-9650

Cobblestone Café

Open for carry-out

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Closed March 20

302-735-7874

Sweets & Treats

Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. for carry-out

Delivery starting this weekend

Free lunch for kids

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

302-670-1380

Caribbean Cuisine

Open for take-out and delivery

Noon-7 p.m.

302-730-3770

Simaron Pizza and Steak Shop

Open for carry-out and delivery

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

302-736-1073

The BnL

Open for take-out, must call ahead

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Kids eat free/Pay-what-you-can

Curbside service and limited menu

5% discount on Apple Pay or CASH App

302-922-2466

MORE RESTAURANTS, BAKERIES, BARS

Hall's Family Restaurant

Open for take-out, car-side delivery

6 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Closed Sundays

More info and specials on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/HallsFamilyRestaurant2020

302-697-7448