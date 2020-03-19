Sen. Chris Coons delivered remarks March 18 on the Senate floor following the 90-8 passage of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in the Senate.

Coons noted the key provisions in the bill including free testing for COVID-19 for all Americans, strengthened food and unemployment assistance, increased funding to states for Medicaid and the establishment of an Emergency Paid Leave Program for impacted workers.

"The folks at my state want to know that we here in Washington are going to put the partisan bickering aside, find answers and get resources out to deal with this significant public health emergency,” said Coons. "We need to be reminded that exactly why people look to this federal government for prompt action and for significant resources is because they look for us to be able to make sure that we see all Americans and that we know that we are all in this together."

Video and audio are available at bit.ly/2QvVEBK.