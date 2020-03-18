The Kent County Republican Women’s Club met for lunch Feb. 27.

Chas Cossus reenacted the story of the U.S. women's suffrage movement, and in attendance were two Kent County women candidates for office: Sara Jo Cox, candidate for Kent County Clerk of the Peace, and Cheryl Precourt, candidate for 32nd Representative District.

The mission of the KCRWC is to support and elect Republican candidates for office. The club provides educational opportunities for their members so they understand how government works.

For more, 653-7351, 670-4735 or 270-286.