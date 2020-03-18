Exelon Corporation and its family of companies announced March 18 that they will donate more than $1.15 million to national and local relief organizations to support communities impacted by the spread of the coronavirus, including a combined $75,000 to targeted Delmarva relief efforts, including to the United Way of Delaware, United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.

“We are committed to helping support impacted communities, especially those where we live, work and serve,” said Chris Crane, president and CEO of Exelon. “Our donation will help local charities and relief organizations address hardships caused by this pandemic. As a provider of critical resources and infrastructure, we also recognize our indispensable role in responding to this crisis for as long it takes our communities to recover. We will continue to help customers who may be experiencing health or economic challenges and will ensure everyone maintains access to reliable electricity and gas services during this public health emergency.”

To further assist families and businesses experiencing financial stress during this public health crisis, all Exelon utilities — Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco — and Constellation have suspended service disconnections and are waiving new late payment charges until at least May 1.

In addition, the Exelon Generation power plants are supporting local food banks, senior centers and other aid organizations in surrounding communities.

The donations will support all efforts these organizations are collectively undertaking to assist communities during this crisis, including the delivery of food assistance, financial resources and health care services, among other urgent needs.

As a provider of the infrastructure that powers hospitals and health care facilities, federal, state and local response centers, and the millions of homes and businesses where people live and work, Exelon is dedicated to its critical mission of providing reliable energy to customers, especially during this time of crisis. The company maintains plans and contingencies to ensure business and operational continuity when confronted with potentially disruptive events, including a major public health crisis. Exelon and its operating companies are also working in close coordination with designated state and local emergency preparedness and health officials, and at the federal level through the Electric Subsector Coordinating Council.

