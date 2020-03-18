Middletown man charged after five-hour standoff with state troopers.

Richard P. Money, 42 of Middletown, was arrested for shooting at a Smyrna residence and then barricading himself at his residence March 17.

Money fired multiple rounds at a home in the 100 block of Blackbird Greenspring Road in Smyrna at about 9:50 p.m. March 16, Delaware State Police said.

Money knew the residents. No one sustained injuries. He was no longer there when state troopers arrived.

Police searched the man and found him at his home in the 1900 block of Middle Neck Road in Middletown, just after 6:00 a.m. March 17.

Money was armed with a rifle and a state trooper shot at him. Money took cover and refused to surrender. Then, at 10:54 a.m., Money surrendered and was taken into custody.

Money was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony; first-degree reckless endangering; criminal mischief; endangering the welfare of a child; and shooting across a roadway,

He was arraigned and committed on a $295,000 cash bail.