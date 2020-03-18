Jaimin Didomenicis, of Rehoboth Beach, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old after a crash led to the discovery of drugs in Rehoboth Beach.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, when troopers were dispatched to Country Club Road, in the area of Jungle Jim’s, for a report of a single vehicle crashed into a pole. Troopers made contact with the driver, Jaimin Didomenicis, and observed signs of impairment. A DUI investigation ensued. According to police, a zip-loc bag containing marijuana was in plain view.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, leading to the discovery of more marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A total of 213.49 grams of marijuana were recovered.

Didomenicis was transported to Beebe Medical Center, where he was treated and released with minor injuries.

Upon release, he was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance tier one quantity, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence or illicit or recreational drugs and traffic offenses. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $13,202 secured bond.