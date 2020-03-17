Annual horse race and fundraiser scheduled for May 3 shut down for first time since its start in 1979

The COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak has claimed another beloved, popular event in the wake of the ongoing cancelations.

The 41st Winterthur Point to Point, held on the grounds of the Greenville-adjacent Winterthur Museum and Gardens, has been cancelled for the first time since it began in 1979.

In a statement from Winterthur administrators, the May 3 horse race, outdoor tailgate party, and ad hoc spring fashion show is shuttered in “the interest of protecting public health and safety.”

Charles F. Montgomery Director and CEO of Winterthur Museum Carol B. Cadou said that while she understands the disappointment the community may feel over the cancellation, public safety is of paramount importance.

“We respect all federal and local guidelines for hygiene, sanitation, and social distancing as the best defense against the spread of COVID-19,” Cadou said. “We hope everyone understands the need for these precautions, and we want to assure everyone that the next Point-to-Point will be just as spectacular as ever.”

Each year, the Point-to-Point draws thousands to Winterthur’s grounds for a day of steeplechase racing, family activities, and more.

Point-to-Point is Winterthur’s largest single-day fundraiser. Proceeds support the care and maintenance of the 1,000-acre estate.

All presale tickets will be refunded.

Direct all refund requests to Point-to-Point@winterthur.org.

For more information, visit winterthur.org.