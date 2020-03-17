Meals will be distributed at select locations below on March 17, 18, 19, 24 and 26.

The Red Clay Consolidated School District will deliver meals to students in the community during the COVID-19 shutdown.

In a statement from the district administration, a collaborative plan between the Food and Nutrition Services Department and the Transportation Department will ensure that students receive some food during the statewide shutdown crisis.

“This plan will provide families an opportunity to receive meals for the children in their family, at a number of designated sites,” the statement said.

Children must be present in order for meals to be provided, and meals will be available to all children under the age of 18, according to district officials.

LOCATIONS

A school bus will be parked at each of the following locations from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., to distribute meals.

Meal service will be starting at the first four sites on March 17; the additional sites will provide service on March 18, March 19, March 24, and March 26.

Austin D. Baltz Elementary School, 1500 Spruce Ave., Wilmington (March 17+)

Richardson Park Elementary School, 16 Idella Ave., Wilmington (March 17+)

Stanton Middle School, 1798 Limestone Rd., Wilmington (March 17+)

Warner Elementary School, 801 W. 18th St, Wilmington (March 17+)

March 18+

Maple & Cypress (at the Park), Maple Ave. and Sycamore Ave., Elsmere

Wilmington Flea Market (Elizabeth Shopping Mall), 1902B Maryland Ave., Wilmington

Manchester Arms Apartments, 2700 Boulevard Rd., Wilmington

E. Willow Run & W. Gilpin Drive (Willow Run), Wilmington

Newport Terrace Apartments, 100 Ethan Dr., Newport

Christiana Court Apartments, 2020 W. Newport Pike, Stanton

Absalom Jones, 310 Kiamensi Rd., Wilmington

Cool Springs Park, 10th & Van Buren Streets, Wilmington

Lancaster Court Apartments, 3201 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington

William Judy Johnson Memorial Park (3rd & DuPont), West 3rd & N. Clayton St, Wilmington

5th Street and Cleveland Avenue (at the park)

Shortlidge Academy, 100 W. 18th St., Wilmington

Arbor Point Apartments, 4000 Dawnbrook Dr, Wilmington, DE 19804

Murray Manor, 5600 Old Capitol Trail, Pike Creek

Jackson Ave. & New St., Wilmington/Pike Creek

Marbrook Elementary School, 2101 Centerville Rd., Pike Creek/Wilmington

At the time of service, children will receive a breakfast and lunch meal for each weekday between meal deliveries to ensure students have access to meals during the school closure, while also minimizing congregation in the community through daily deliveries.

This meal delivery service program is being provided for the exchange of meals to go only. Meals are not to be consumed on site.

Meals will be prepared under the supervision of ServSafe certified staff following Department of Health guidelines.

Along with meals, they will be providing educational activities and materials to help families find additional assistance.

Families are encouraged to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by not congregating at the meal delivery site once meals have been distributed.