One in each county will open March 17-19

The Food Bank of Delaware will host three drive-thru mobile pantries in each county for families struggling to afford food during the coronavirus public health crisis.

The first one is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 at 11 a.m. in Wilmington outside the Chase Center on the Riverfront. Participants are asked to bring proof of identification and Delaware residency. All food recipients must stay in a vehicle. The Food Bank requests that participants make sure their trunks are cleared out so volunteers can load food with minimal interaction.

The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 500 households at each pantry. Participants are asked to arrive no earlier than 10:45 a.m.

New Castle County

When: Wednesday, March 18 starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Chase Center on the Riverfront, Wilmington

Sussex County

When: Thursday, March 19 starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Crossroads Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown

Kent County

When: Friday, March 20 starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave., Dover