39-year-old Erica M. Parks, of Dagsboro, and her friend, 36-year-old Crysta D. Adkins, of Dover, arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested two women for aggravated menacing and related charges.

Around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, troopers were dispatched to the 20000 block of Laurel Road in Millsboro for a domestic incident in progress. According to police, 39-year-old Erica M. Parks, of Dagsboro, and her friend, 36-year-old Crysta D. Adkins, of Dover, went to the home and argued with Parks’ husband, a 40-year-old male. The argument turned physical and police said Parks struck the victim with a ratchet and Adkins threatened him with a knife. Both grabbed and scratched him before leaving.

The suspect vehicle was seen traveling on Main Street in Millsboro and a traffic stop was initiated. Parks and Adkins were taken into custody without incident.

Both women were charged with aggravated menacing, third-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and offensive touching. Adkins was also charged with second-degree conspiracy. Both were later released on unsecured bond.