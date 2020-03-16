The district will visit several sites with lunch, breakfast

UPDATE: Monday, March 16 at 6 p.m.

Children under the age of 18 years old are eligible for the meals that will be delivered to 52 sites across the district.

Capital plans to deliver Monday through Friday beginning this Wednesday, March 18. A lunch, with a breakfast for the next morning, will be served.

The district reminds families to practice social distancing and try not to gather before the buses arrive. If you have a special need in regard to meal distribution, please call 302-672-1500 or email help@capital.k12.de.us.

Medication pick-up

School nurses will be available at every school Tuesday, March 17 from 9 a.m. to noon to distribute any medication students may need at home during the school closure.

If you are not able to pick up on Tuesday and your child needs their medications at home, please call the district office (302) 672-1500 to arrange for pick up.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Monday, March 16 at 4 p.m.

Starting Wednesday, March 18, Capital School District will deliver meals to the community using school buses and food trucks. Lunch, with breakfast for the next morning, will be delivered in the middle of the day.

The district will announce a specific schedule on its website and social media. Next steps include adding hot meals and meal choices.

The district is working on plans for families to pick up student medication. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/csdstayhealthy.

This comes after the federal government granted a waiver to the Delaware Department of Education, which allows school nutrition programs to continue providing meals during the closure. Secretary of Education Susan Bunting said the state recognizes that many students depend on the meals they eat in school as their main source of food.

“Receiving waivers for the operation of the federal School Nutrition Programs means that most of our districts and charter schools will be able to provide meals for students who may need them during the time they are not in school due to COVID-19,” Bunting said. “Additionally, the state is in communication with other organizations that may assist in the provision of meals for students during this time.”

For a list of sites offering meals for students, visit https://www.doe.k12.de.us/page/4149.