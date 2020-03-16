In a wooded area on Polybranch Road

UPDATE, March 16, 2020: The victim has been identified by the Delaware Division of Forensic Science as 36-year-old David T. Hickey, of Laurel. A gold alert was issued for Hickey after he was reported missing on October 11, 2019, and last seen on September 29, 2019.

---

March 3, 2020: A skeleton was found in a wooded area of Selbyville around 6:10 p.m. Monday, March 2, and state troopers responded to Polybranch Road, just north of Roxana Road. An autopsy will be performed.

The case remains under investigation. If you have information regarding this case, contact Troop 4, Major Crimes Unit Det. Archer at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.