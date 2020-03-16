Collision happened on Longridge Road near Jordan Drive

Delaware State Police are investigating a collision near Clayton that has turned fatal.

On March 10 at 3:54 p.m., a 2000 GMC Sierra was traveling north on Longridge Road south of Jordan Drive near Clayton. A 2011 Mazda 6 was traveling south on Longridge Road north of Jordan Drive.

The driver of the GMC started to turn left toward Jordan Drive into the path of the Mazda, and the vehicles collided, police said.

The driver of the GMC, Richard H. Atkinson, 84, of Townsend, was taken to Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital. On March 13, he died of his injuries.

The Mazda driver, a 29-year-old Dover woman, was taken to Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The road was closed for about an hour while the crash was investigated and cleared.