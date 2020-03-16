Brandywine Valley hotline open. No, pets don't get the virus, CDC says.

The Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced on March 14 resources available to the community related to COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control stated there is currently no known reason to believe that pet dogs or cats can contract or spread COVID-19. To date, the CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19. While pets are not directly at risk, they may be impacted in other ways, so the BVSPCA has taken several steps to support pet families.

“An important part of our work is to be a trusted resource to the community,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “We recognize the changes and uncertainty pet families are facing at this time, so we’re thinking creatively to open up as many options to help as we can.”

The BVSPCA Pet Resource Center hotline is available for anyone with questions related to their pets or needing assistance should their family be impacted. Call 516-1010 in Delaware or 484-301-5200 in Pennsylvania.

With venues, schools and business suspending or altering operations, some families may be financially impacted. The BVSPCA holds a regular pet pantry the first and third Saturdays of the month. Until further notice, the BVSPCA is expanding access to pet food at any BVSPCA shelter location during normal business hours, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The BVSPCA is also extending opportunities for temporary employment in the areas of animal care and adoption assistance. Applicants must be 18 or older and reside in BVSPCA service areas: the state of Delaware, as well as Chester and Delaware counties in Pennsylvania. Interested parties can apply at bvspca.org/covid-19.

In terms of shelter operations, all Brandywine Valley SPCA locations remain open to the public.

“Many wonderful pets are waiting for a forever family, and they deserve that opportunity,” said Lamb. “In addition, as an animal shelter, preventing disease spread through rigorous cleaning protocols is part of our normal operations.”

The BVSPCA asks for the community’s help with fostering animals already in the shelter to ensure they have the space and resources to be there for other pets as needed. Families interested in fostering can sign up at bvspca.org/covid-19.

“This is one of those times we’re grateful to be part of such a compassionate community,”said Lamb. “We’re here for our community, and we know the community will be there for the animals who need all of us.”

For more, visit bvspca.org/covid-19.