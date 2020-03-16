Preservation Delaware Inc. will kick-off a new series of workshops to support Delaware’s rich history in — National Historic Preservation Month, a time when people across America celebrate their history, culture and special places.

“We are excited to bring these preservation workshops to Delaware,” said PDI President Michael H. McGrath. “It is vital to protect our state’s historical and archaeological resources and these workshops will address many of the factors impacting their preservation.”

The series begins May 1 in Lewes, with a full-day free workshop on flood planning and preparedness for historic buildings in Delaware. Keynote speaker Dominique M. Hawkins, industry expert and founding principal of Preservation Design Partnership, a planning and design practice, focuses exclusively on offering professional services for historic sites and buildings. Hawkins was contracted by Maryland and New Jersey to create flooding mitigation guides and her presentation will focus on lessons learned in developing these guidelines for historic communities and districts.

The event is co-hosted by the City of Lewes and Sussex County and held at the Margaret H Rollins Community Center.

PDI will adhere to state and national Health professional recommendations regarding the coronavirus. Should alternative dates be necessary, PDI will inform attendees two weeks in advance of each workshop.

For more, visit preservationde.org.