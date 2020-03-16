40-year-old Christopher Baker, of Milford, arrested

The Georgetown Police Department arrested a Milford man following an assault.

On Friday, March 13, police responded to the ACE Center on Dupont Boulevard for an assault complaint. According to police, 40-year-old Christopher Baker had argued with the victim and used a handgun to stroke the victim in the face, producing visible injuries.

Baker was located at the Georgetown Transit Hub on North Railroad Avenue and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with second-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of a firearm while under the influence. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $25,000 cash bond.