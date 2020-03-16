33-year-old Djavon P. Holland, of Paterson, New Jersey, 36-year-old Nathan L. Henry, of Georgetown, and 23-year-old Andrew E. Foreman of Dagsboro arrested

Delaware State Police Kent concluded a drug investigation with three arrests in Georgetown.

Police learned that 33-year-old Djavon P. Holland, of Paterson, New Jersey, was staying at the Quality Inn at 20530 Dupont Boulevard. Police said they observed two drug transactions at the hotel, between Holland, 36-year-old Nathan L. Henry, of Georgetown, and 23-year-old Andrew E. Foreman of Dagsboro. Police conducted a week-long investigation into drug trafficking and a distribution organization.

On March 15, 2020, police took all three suspects into custody. Henry fled on foot and allegedly threw a sock that contained about 15.12 grams of crack cocaine and 156 bags of heroin. He was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.

Foreman was apprehended without incident as he was attempting to leave the parking lot. About 24.13 grams of marijuana was located in the vehicle and about 23.38 grams of marijuana was located on his person.

A search warrant was obtained for Holland’s hotel room, which found about 82.199 grams of raw heroin, over $1,600 in suspected drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia. Holland was taken into custody at the hotel without incident.

Holland was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance tier three quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $102,500 secured bond.

Henry was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier two quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $31,600 cash-only bond.

Foreman was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,100 cash-only bond.