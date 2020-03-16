In effect at 1 p.m. March 16.

Visitors who are experiencing flu-like symptoms such as fever or cough should not come to the hospital or outpatient practices.

Patients at the hospitals, outpatient services and the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute may have one visitor or support person at a time. Additional visitors must wait outside of the building and not in the lobby or waiting areas. This does not apply to laboring mothers, the neonatal intensive care unit, or patients in hospice or palliative care.

Hospital visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All visitors to the hospital will be screened for coronavirus risk before they are allowed to enter. Visitors who have symptoms or do not meet the screening criteria will not be allowed to enter the hospital. The screening consists of a series of questions related to symptoms, travel history and potential exposure. The screen is not a lab test. It is based on the most current guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospital visitors must be age 16 or older.

Older adults who may be especially vulnerable to illness should refrain from visiting loved ones in the hospital.

“We understand that these restrictions are challenging for families who wish to visit and be with their loved ones,” ChristianaCare said in a statement. “However, these restrictions are designed to protect patients, their loved ones and health care workers during this time of coronavirus, influenza and other respiratory illnesses circulating in our community.”

For more, visit christianacare.org/coronavirus-covid-19.