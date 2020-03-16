Delaware Park, Dover Downs and Harrington casinos close March 16.

All three casinos closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic March 16. This comes after Gov. John Carney updated the state of emergency to limit all restaurants, taverns and bars to take-out and delivery service only.

Delaware Park was the first to close. The casino in the Wilmington area shut down indefinitely, only keeping the White Clay Creek Golf Course open.

Dover Downs will close to the public starting at 8 p.m. The hotel and take-out restaurant Sweet Perks will remain open and fully operational.

Nick Polcino Jr., vice president and general manager of Dover Downs, said the casino will continue to work closely with the state during the closure.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience to our customers. However, the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus are of paramount importance. We believe this preventative approach is a necessary step to help ensure the health and safety of our employees, customers and all Delawareans,” he said. “During our closure, we will work diligently to implement additional protective measures for our customers upon re-opening. We will keep you apprised of any updates relative to the temporary closure of Dover Downs Casino.”

Harrington Raceway and Casino is closed as of 4 p.m. and is scheduled to reopen April 1. The closure is applicable to all bars, restaurants and gaming on the property, including Murphy’s Race/Sportsbook and Grill. All shows and entertainment during this time are canceled and any applicable ticket sales for such events will be subject to a refund.